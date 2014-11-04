What is Intel's Make it Wearable contest and which wearables won?

Intel's Make it Wearable contest has just concluded, after doling out $800,000 in award money to three teams behind wearable devices that are not only innovative but also creative.

With Qualcomm spearheading technology in recent years, mostly due to Intel's hesitation when it comes to embracing smartphones and tablets, Intel has now begun to make sure it is at the front of the wearables movement. So, it started a contest, with the hopes of encouraging developers to make wearables powered by Intel.

We've listed the content winners, below, along with everything you could want to know about the actual contest, its rules, and why Intel started this whole thing in the first place.

Make It Wearable is contest by Intel. It is described as a global year-long initiative that supports the evolution of wearables. Registration for Intel's contest began in February 2014 and opened again in summer 2014.

Wearables are considered devices, clothing, and accessories that are attached or worn on the body, according to Intel. They also require computer and advanced electronic technologies to work.

"Wearables are the next frontier in the evolution of computing," explained Intel. "Make it Wearable aims to identify innovative ideas that bring Intel’s vision to life: technology that fits into people’s lives seamlessly and improves daily life in a meaningful way."

Students, designers, engineers, and makers from all around the world could enter the contest. They just had to be at least 13 years old and must not have raised $5,000,000 or more in funding for their idea.

People who entered could only submit one idea for each of the two available tracks: Visionary or Development. The Development track required that submissions must be based on Intel technology, though teams with up to four members could enter.

More specifically, the Development track was for actual concepts and featured three rounds. Round one was for idea proposals, and 40 were selected from that pool to go into round 2 semi-finals. The final round whittled all the submissions down to just the three winners.

As for the Visionary track, Intel said it was open to "futuristic ideas with no boundaries". The track featured five rounds, in which a single person could submit their idea and compete against other individuals. A top 5 was selected along with a winner.

The judging panel was comprised of "industry leaders, experts, and innovators in a range of fields" related to wearable technologies.

The final judges included Uri Minkhoff from Rebecca Minkhoff, Pauline Brrown from LVMH, Hubert Holy from Best Buy, Stefan Olander from Nike+, Brian Kraznich from Intel, Venus Williams from EleVen, and Brian Nohe from SMS Audio.

Visionary track winners were announced in spring and summer 2014, while Development track winners were announced on 3 November.

The grand-prize winner of the Development track was awarded $500,000, with second- and third-place winners receiving $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Intel Corp awarded $500,000 (£313,028) to a three-member team who developed a wristband that turns into a camera-equipped drone.

Aimed at outdoor enthusisats, the Nixie quadcopter can fly from your wrist, take pictures in the sky, and return like a boomerang. It also syncs to smartphones. The Nixie team is comprised of developers Christoph Kohstall, Jelena Jovanovic, and Michael Miedermayer.

You can watch the video above for more information on Nixie.

The second-place winner is Open Bionics. It's a robotic prosthetic hand that can replicate advanced functionality - all for under $1000. That's right. Open Bionics wants to be high tech but with a low cost. Watch the video above for more details.

The third-place winner is ProGlove. It's described as a "professional wearable production tool" that assembly line workers can wear to improve quality. It monitors a worker’s movement and issues alert someone in real-time. Watch the video above for more details.

