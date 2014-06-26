3D print your own ‘Jimmy’ walking, face recognising bot from Intel, the Rasberry Pi of robots

The day has come where 3D printer owners can now print their own robot slaves to do their bidding. Intel has released the details for its "Jimmy" robot which is due out this September.

The 45cm tall robot will cost $1,500 which is a smaller version of Intel's $16,000 robot shown off at its keynote in May. A robot of this complexity, with cameras to see and legs to walk, is now affordable thanks to the Intel Edison board powered by a Quark chip.

Owners will be able to build and modify Jimmy using third-party kits with servo motors, batteries, boards, frames and other parts. The outer shell can then be 3D printed in any design the owner takes a liking to or designs themselves.

Intel hopes that these robots will develop to be able to help at home, turning on and off lights, fetching the paper and even holding conversations. Jimmy's 3D depth sensing camera "eyes" should make all this possible thanks to Intel's RealSense 3D technology. This technology will allow Jimmy to recognise faces and even analyse a person's mood.

The Intel XDK software development kit Jimmy comes with will allow programs to be written in HTML5, so phones, tablets and PCs can control robots.

Soon robots will be as common as the internet, say Intel.

