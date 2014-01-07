Intel debuts SD card-sized computer called Edison (video)

A research team at Intel has developed an SD card-sized computer that has a long-ranging list of use cases, including with computers, phones, coffee makers, coffee cups. Dubbed the Edison, the tiny computer was shown on stage at CES 2014 ahead of its release to developers and designers in summer 2014.

The Intel Edison is based on the 22nm Intel Quark processor, which is ultra-small and low on power. The main goal of the Edison is to be a part of the Internet of Things, aka making everyday objects "smart" and internet connected.

We got a first-hand look at the Edison on the tradeshow floor in Las Vegas, and found it to be shockingly small. During its keynote, Intel showed a baby's onesie that had an Edison attached to track temperature and the baby's activity.

The Edison can be programmed to "manage I/Os and other baseline functions", according to Intel, with Linux (and Android) support. Beyond the Quark processor, inside it contains a small compute package bringing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity and has RAM and flash storage as well.

"Intel Edison board-powered devices can cooperate in highly customised and sophisticated ways," Intel says. "These devices don't have to be hardwired one-trick ponies; they can house multiple apps that can be downloaded and installed just like we do with phones and tablets."