Ikea's Swedish House Mafia vinyl deck to be available from October

(Pocket-lint) - What do you get when you cross the music group Swedish House Mafia with an iconic Swedish home goods manufacturer?

It turns out it's the Obegränsad USB-C-powered record player - the first Ikea record player to hit general sale.

-

The turntable has a lovely minimalist design and comes in an all-black finish.

As you might expect from Ikea, the pricing is reasonable, and it'll set you back $159.99 when it drops in October.

Although, from the looks of things, it won't require as much self-assembly as your typical Ikea purchase.

The brand first teased the record player back in June, and it's part of a larger Obegränsad collection.

The full collection includes various other black minimalist pieces such as an armchair, desk, LED lamp and record stand.

Back in 2018, Ikea planned to launch a turntable in collaboration with Teenage Engineering - another brand with strong connections to the Swedish House Mafia.

Unfortunately, though, the product never reached general sale. This time, it's looking like you'll actually be able to pick up the deck.

Ikea hasn't revealed too many details about the Obegränsad record player, but we know it's powered by USB-C, comes with a replaceable cartridge, and is compatible with the brand's Eneby Bluetooth speaker through a wired connection.

Due to the unique shape, it doesn't appear to have a dust cover, and this will likely put some aficionados off. Otherwise, it's looking like a promising vinyl deck with a great aesthetic.

