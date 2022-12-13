Hyundai's super-cute robot could deliver your next hotel breakfast

(Pocket-lint) - Hyundai has announced a robot that will be used as a hotel delivery bot at the Rolling Hills Hotel with online food order delivery also to be tested.

The little robot, called a Plug & Drive (PnD) robot, features integrated autonomous driving technology from Hyundai and will be part of a pilot service at the hotel. But delivering fresh towels and room service isn't all the robot will be capable of. A Hyundai press release says that it is also going to trial a food delivery service robot that will pick up restaurant orders and then deliver them to customers' doors.

And yes, there's a video!

Just like all good robots, Hyundai says that this one will be able to recognise customers and deal with elevators on the fly, which is how it will reach hotel guests that are on other floors.

As for Rolling Hills Hotel, that's just one of the businesses taking part in a new pilot program. It's using the robot for room service in the evenings, delivering food, drinks, and other amenities. Orders are placed via an app and they even get real-time tracking as well.

All in all the whole thing sounds impressive and who could resist giving this thing a hug and a thank you after dropping off your Mcdonald's at 3am?

Not us!

