(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is regularly expanding its line-up of products and now the latest addition appears to be a gaming mouse to go alongside its gaming monitors.

The Huawei Wireless Mouse GT, as it's known, is thought to be launching soon alongside a mouse mat that comes complete with wireless charging.

The marketing images show a number of highlights to the device too, including RGB lighting zones, a USB-C charging port, a thumb rest and both 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth connections.

Although Huawei is yet to list the official specs for this new mouse it's thought that the mouse mat will feature QI charging and should offer the convenience of not having to plug in regularly for a charge. The image of the mouse mat shows a zone on the right-hand side where the mouse would sit and a LED indicator above that.

We've something similar to this in the past with Corsair's MM1000 Qi wireless charging mouse mat, so it's nice to see an unreleased mouse offering such user-friendly features.

With Huawei making moves into the gaming sector, you might think that this could mean an era of more affordable gaming peripherals. However, this first gaming mouse from the company might not exactly be "cheap" as Winfuture reports retailers are quoting around 80 Euros for the mouse. If that price includes the mat though, it could be a bargain.

We'll hopefully find out more in the near future.