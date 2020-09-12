Huawei Developer Conference 2020: All the important announcements

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei hosted its annual developer conference this week and there were plenty of key launches - we've rounded up the most important for you here.

At its main software keynote, Huawei unveiled EMUI 11, its latest Android-based software for smartphones. Wang Chenglu, President, Software Department, Huawei Consumer Business Group outlined the key features of the new operating system, including the new user experience built with research from Huawei’s Human-Factors Engineering Research Lab plus added privacy and security features.

EMUI 11 boasts a new always-on display which is fully customisable as well as updated animations and haptic feedback vibrations. There are new multitasking options, too - smart multi-window modes enable you to have floating, resizeable app windows on your screen. Other improvements include a new version of Huawei Share and personal data protection.

Huawei announced a beta program for EMUI 11 - eligible devices include Huawei P40 series and the Mate 30 Series.

Also a big topic during the keynotes, AppGallery is welcoming many more big-name apps including brands such as TomTom, Bolt, Emirates, Sberbank and Kumu.

More than 1.8 million developers are now part of the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem globally while more than 96,000 apps have so far been integrated with HMS Core.

AppGallery's big ongoing focus is around a Global + Local approach, catering for the diverse needs of users across different countries and regions. Partners joining the platform also include Bolt, Deezer, Foodpanda, TomTom Go Navigation, Line, Qwant and Telegram.

Additional initiatives to work closer with partners include building three new global ecosystem cooperation labs and five new global developer service centres.

Going forward, Huawei continues to expand developer services - Huawei is building three global ecosystem cooperation labs in Russia, Poland, and Germany to serve global developers and provide enablement, testing, and certification services.

Five global developer service centres will also be established in Romania, Malaysia, Egypt, Mexico, and Russia, providing local services and platforms to help developers better grow and innovate.

Huawei announced six new products that further enrich its 1+8+N 'all-scenario' ecosystem. The new products revealed during today’s keynote span across the audio, wearable and PC space.

All the products are designed for a more cohesive connected experience for consumers in their everyday lives.

Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group said: "Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers. In future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide."

In audio, Huawei revealed the FreeBuds Pro true wireless ANC earphones and Huawei FreeLace Pro.

The FreeBuds Pro are new pro-variants of the highly acclaimed audio products featuring improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) a new design and user-centric features. They're the world’s first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support intelligent dynamic noise cancellation thanks to a unique combination of hardware and software.

They can intelligently identify the type of ambient noise based on the user’s surroundings and switch between three profiles – General, Cosy and Ultimate – to offer the optimal noise-cancelling performance.

The FreeLace Pro neckband earphones offer great audio and a stylish design while supporting noise cancellation up to 40dB like the FreeBuds Pro.

In wearables, the company revealed the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and Huawei Watch Fit with new fitness data tracking features and more than 100 workout modes.

The elegantly-modern Huawei Watch GT2 Pro smartwatch also offers up to two weeks of battery life and pro-grade fitness data tracking features. New workout modes include Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding and Golf Driving Range.

Watch Fit is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design - a 1.64-inch AMOLED display. The Watch Fit boasts 24-hour heart monitoring to track changes in blood oxygen, sleep and stress conditions. All the data is also analysed to generate fitness advice that helps you lead a better, healthier life. It also has 96 workout modes, built-in GPS and 5ATM water resistance.

The latest-generation Huawei MateBook X and Huawei MateBook 14 are two new lightweight notebooks with compact form factors. They also feature the latest built-in Huawei Share feature.

The Intel Core-powered MateBook X combines the flagship series’ iconic design and innovative technology with an improved lightweight design and smart features in addition to a 3K Infinite FullView Display. Weighing just 1kg, it measures just 13.6mm at its thickest point and is smaller than a piece of A4 paper.

The MateBook 14 boasts a choice of AMD Ryzen processors with Huawei's own Shark Fin Fans delivering superior thermal performance even under intense workloads. It has a 2K FullView Display and a thin, light design.