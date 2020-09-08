Huawei's Developer Conference 2020: What is it and what's it all about?

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei's Developer Conference 2020 is close. Taking place on 10 September, there are hundreds of topics covered. But why is it important and why should you tune in?

The Huawei Developer Conference - or HDC for short - sees keynotes take place on both software and hardware, with some hardware launches taking place at the event.

HDC takes place across three days from September 10-12 2020. The two key events are taking place on Thursday 10 September, with a keynote from Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group at 8am BST. Yi will talk predominantly about Huawei's prowess in software, covering the latest update to its Android-based EMUI 11 mobile interface as well as the next-generation HarmonyOS software.

Then a product launch event will take place from 1pm BST where we'll see several new devices launched - read on for more on these.

Apart from that, there are various tech sessions and seminars for every developer working on apps and services for Huawei platforms, covering topics as varied as e-commerce, gaming, fitness and health, graphics, search, AR and privacy.

During the events, Huawei will also talk about its work on one of the top three global app marketplaces, AppGallery, as well as Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem partnerships with global and local content providers.

You will be able to watch a livestream of the entire event on the official Huawei developer site as well as here at Pocket-lint.

In terms of software, Huawei will talk about its next software releases in the form of HarmonyOS and EMUI 11 for its Android phones.

It'll also talk about hardware launches. Huawei has already announced the 1.64-inch Watch Fit fitness-orientated smartwatch and Freelace Pro neckband headphones. However, more launches are expected - as you can see from the images in this tweet you can expect laptops, smartwatches and audio products to be on show.

The date is set.

We can’t wait to see you at our upcoming HUAWEI Seamless AI Life New Product Launch – taking place on September 10th.

Join us as we unveil a collection of new and exciting hardware and more!#ComingSoon #HDC2020 #StayConnected pic.twitter.com/NfByJgvajh — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 25, 2020

We've been expecting Huawei to revise its smartwatch range given that it's a year since the Watch GT was launched - expect the new wearables to major on traditional Huawei strengths of value for money as well as long battery life.

Huawei may also improve on the FreeBuds 3 and 3i launched last year and earlier this - perhaps with full active noise cancelling this time. And, in terms of Windows laptops, expect further ultraportable to join the MateBook range.

Remember you can stream all the keynotes and other sessions from HDC 2020 between 10-12 September 2020.