Huawei has partnered with Gentle Monster to launch its own series of Smart Eyewear. The glasses will be launched as a collection of different designs and have been designed to look more like traditional glasses and sunglasses.

They work with a voice assistant to feed you information. Although they don't feature buttons, the function of an action button is replaced by a simple touch to a particular spot on the arm of the glasses.

In that sense, they're like a Bluetooth headset or earphones so you can use them to make or receive calls or hear audio from your phone. But they lack a lot compared to some smart specs of the past - they don't have a camera for stills or video for example.

Hankook Kim, CEO of Gentle Monster got up to introduce the glasses and pointed to images of previous smart glasses like Google Glass and Snap Spectacles. "How many of us want to wear these around our friends and lovers?", he asked. Fair point, but they did have other capabilities that the Huawei specs don't.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu wore some smart sunglasses on stage to launch the specs, which he called a "new fusion of fashion and technology". The new glasses are IP67 dust and water resistant and, like other smart glasses, are pretty much like a mini phone inside.

They boast dual mics and even dual speakers so you can hear calls and music - Huawei says this won't disturb other people but we're not so sure about that. Having tried the glasses on at the P30 launch event, they're currently just inoperable frames, so we don't know how they will truly function just yet.

The pouch the glasses come in also wirelessly charge the specs - the case itself has a 2,200mAh battery. They'll be launched in July but as yet we've no idea about pricing. Oh and the set we got hands on with at the launch was just a dummy, so no first impressions as yet.