HP Dreamscreen digital photo frame

HP has released a new range of digital photo frames and Pocket-lint was on hand to snap the new frames in action ahead of their official launch on Thursday.

The new models will come in 10.2- and 13.3-inch varieties and are on sale in the US from Thursday priced at $249 and $299.

Although no official plans have been confirmed for the UK as yet, a spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint that there were plans to bring the digital photo frames to the UK.

Running Linux, the new models, called the Dreamscreen, ditch Flickr support over Facebook, allowing users to check their status, events and view photos.

The Linux operating system also allows for further apps and the promise of more with the interface being quick and nimble to respond.

The frames sport 2GB of internal memory, Wi-Fi connectivity and a remote control, which fits in to the back of the display as you can see from the pictures.

Interestingly the 10.2-inch version is LED backlit while the 13.3-inch version is regular LCD technology.