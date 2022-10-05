The HyperX ProCast is an XLR microphone aimed at streamers and content creators

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX's microphone line-up is already pretty popular with content creators and streamers. Especially the RGB-tastic HyperX Quadcast S.

Now the company has revealed its first XLR condenser microphone and is promising professional-grade capture quality for high-quality audio performance. Ideal for those looking to improve the quality of their lives streams, videos, podcasts and more.

The HyperX ProCast microphone boasts a gold-sputtered large (1-inch) diaphragm condenser capsule and a cardioid polar pattern to help focus on your voice and create audio with a vibrant sound.

The ProCast also has a familiar design which clearly resembles that of its most popular previous mics. That includes the built-in anti-vibration shock mount with that classic red strap design. It also has a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter to reduce rumbles and pops for clearer audio capture.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Frequency response 20Hz~20kHz

Sensitivity 38± 3dBV (1V/Pa at1kHz)

Maximum input sound level 140dBSPL (THD 1%@1kHz)

Noise (RMS) -118dBV (A-weighting)

Signal-to-noise ratio 75dB

Onboard hardware controls include a -10dB PAD for handling loud audio and an 80Hz high-pass filter to remove low-end frequencies.

Naturally, you'll need an XLR interface like the TC Helicon GoXLR or Rodecaster Pro II in order to control it but otherwise, you can expect fantastic audio in a stylish package.

The HyperX ProCast is retailing for $249.99 and is available to buy in October.

Writing by Adrian Willings.