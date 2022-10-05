Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The HyperX ProCast is an XLR microphone aimed at streamers and content creators

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX's microphone line-up is already pretty popular with content creators and streamers. Especially the RGB-tastic HyperX Quadcast S

Now the company has revealed its first XLR condenser microphone and is promising professional-grade capture quality for high-quality audio performance. Ideal for those looking to improve the quality of their lives streams, videos, podcasts and more. 

The HyperX ProCast microphone boasts a gold-sputtered large (1-inch) diaphragm condenser capsule and a cardioid polar pattern to help focus on your voice and create audio with a vibrant sound. 

The ProCast also has a familiar design which clearly resembles that of its most popular previous mics. That includes the built-in anti-vibration shock mount with that classic red strap design. It also has a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter to reduce rumbles and pops for clearer audio capture.

  • Frequency response 20Hz~20kHz
  • Sensitivity 38± 3dBV (1V/Pa at1kHz)
  • Maximum input sound level 140dBSPL (THD 1%@1kHz)
  • Noise (RMS) -118dBV (A-weighting)
  • Signal-to-noise ratio 75dB

Onboard hardware controls include a -10dB PAD for handling loud audio and an 80Hz high-pass filter to remove low-end frequencies. 

Naturally, you'll need an XLR interface like the TC Helicon GoXLR or Rodecaster Pro II in order to control it but otherwise, you can expect fantastic audio in a stylish package. 

The HyperX ProCast is retailing for $249.99 and is available to buy in October. 

