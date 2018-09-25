The thing about printers today is that they look so, well, dated and bulky. HP is hoping to address those concerns with its new Tango home printer.

The HP Tango has a fabric cover that makes it look more compact and even almost book-like. It's still a printer, but it doesn't appear to be one. So, for those of you who are home decor-conscious, this may be a no-brainer. The new device - yes, printers are "devices" - features a minimalist design that helps it to inconspicuously blend in wherever you place it, with the fabric cover making it dismissive, almost.

It’s squat, flat, and rounded all at once. It’s also wireless and works Alexa. Amazon even offers a Dash fulfillment program, Instant Ink, enabling you to easily order ink for between $3 and $10, depending on how often you use ink. The Tango also has an LED illuminated paper tray that lets users know when it is out of paper. The printer costs $169, or $235 if you get the cover, which comes in three colour options.

Tango is also compatible Google Assistant, so it can print via either assistant with quick voice commands, and it will notify users through their smartphones when it's completed printing or if its cover has been closed or if its ink or paper levels are too low to print.

The HP Tango (does not include the cover) is available for $169.99/£129, while the HP Tango X (does includes the cover) is $235.72/£179.