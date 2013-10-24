  HP will launch in 3D printer market in mid-2014, wants to bring price down

Having been a major player in the printer space for quite sometime, Hewlett Packard doesn't want to miss the next wave of technology. Meg Whitman, CEO at HP, confirmed the company will enter the 3D printer market in the middle of 2014, reports The Register.

"We are excited about 3D printing," Whitman said at the Canalys Channels Forum on Wednesday. "We want to lead this businesses. HP labs is looking at it."

The executive doesn't think 3D printing will quickly become a big business, and in turn, it sounds like HP will be putting most of its 3D printing focus on service providers (aka enterprise) at the start.

HP wants to do a little different from manufacturers currently in the 3D printing market, Whitman said. HP is considering the time it takes to print a 3D object. Whitman gave the example of the process of print a bottle can take eight to ten hours and said HP wants to dramatically change this.

3D printers also have a reputation for being pricey. According to the executive, HP wants to bring the technology to people at a lower price point.

Makerbot is one of the better known 3D printing companies, making its consumer Digitizer model available for $1400/£1,190 - one of the cheaper prices on the market. Whitman didn't provide any specifics on pricing or the design of its 3D printing products.