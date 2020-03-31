We can help you reduce your carbon footprint for free, here's how

Pocket-lint is teaming up with Resideo - the new home of Honeywell Home - to plant trees in your name for free. Pocket-lint has already planted 1,000 trees in a sustainability drive, but we want to plant 3,000 more with your help and on your behalf.

If we can reach our target of 3,000 trees, it will mean we're offsetting around 900 carbon tonnes. That's the equivalent of over 1,000 return flights from Los Angeles to London, or the average CO2 a family of four uses over 150 years!

To help us help the environment, all you have to do is tell us the Mac address of a Honeywell smart thermostat that is active in your home or office. The thermostat can be already installed and being used or completely new - but it must be active and you must tell us before the end of April (30 April 2020).

We've created a simple form for you to be able to add your details.

For every active Honeywell Home Smart Thermostat that is submitted to Pocket-lint via the from we'll plant a tree on your behalf in a Woodland Carbon Code project in the UK. We'll take care of the planting, so all you have to do is prove that you have a Honeywell smart thermostat via the form above, which is quick and easy.

And if you want to buy a smart thermostat to get involved, we've rounded up the best deals on the latest Honeywell smart thermostats:

According to research over 82 per cent of the home's energy in the UK goes towards heating and having even the most basic of smart thermostats can save 23 per cent, so not only are you saving money, but also helping the environment too. And buying or telling us that you bought a Honeywell smart thermostat means you can help the planet even further.

You can read more about Pocket-lint's sustainability efforts here.