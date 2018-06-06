GoPro toy car lets you film your Hot Wheels stunts

In an amazing partnership with GoPro, Mattel has released a Hot Wheels toy car that comes with a GoPro Hero Session mount so you can film stunts from the vehicle's point of view.

The Hot Wheels Zoom In is essentially a car base in which a GoPro Hero camera can sit on top. There is a latch in the base that keeps the camera firmly in place.

You can then send it careening around some the the trademark orange track and loops, recording the action as you go. Depending on which GoPro Hero you use, that can even give you slow motion footage of the action.

According to the front and rear of the car's packaging, its mount is compatible with the GoPro Hero Session and Hero5 Session cameras. We're unsure if it will fit other GoPro devices.

We're not sure of the release date for the Hot Wheels Zoom In car at present - it doesn't seem to be on sale yet on Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk, for example. However, it is said that it will cost just $1.09 (80p) when available, which is very reasonable.

You do, of course, need to supply your own GoPro (at around £120 or more).