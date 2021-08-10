(Pocket-lint) - Google has streamlined Titan, its hardware security key lineup. The company ditched one option and added NFC to all the keys.

Starting 10 August 2021, there will be two new Titan keys available:

A $30 key with a USB-A connector (and NFC for connecting to mobile devices)

A $35 with a USB-C connector (and NFC for connecting to mobile devices)

The most significant change is the updated USB-C key now offers NFC support. Previously, Google's USB-C Titan key, made in collaboration with Yubico, didn’t support the wireless standard. Now, it's easier to decide which key to buy - because it simply depends on your device and the kind of ports it offers. Got a Mac with only USB-C ports as well as a phone? The $35 key is for you.

Google has long sold a USB-A key that already included NFC for $25. The $30 new USB-A key is essentially its upgraded successor that comes with a USB-C adapter. There's also an older key with NFC, Bluetooth, and USB. It launched in 2018 and will no longer be sold. Google said it's discontinuing the Bluetooth model to focus on “easier and more widely available NFC capability".

Hardware security keys (also called security keys, U2F keys, or physical security keys) add an extra layer of security to your online accounts. They are made by various manufacturers and work with the most popular web browsers, as well as hundreds of apps and online services. Google's take on hardware security keys is the Titan lineup. But most keys are easy to use and relatively inexpensive.

You can learn more about hardware security keys and how they work in Pocket-lint's in-depth guide.