(Pocket-lint) - Alphabet's moonshot factory is reportedly working on a new project: A ear-worn device that could enable "superhuman hearing".

X has attempted some crazy moonshots over the years, many of which never fully came to fruition or you've never heard about before. Although a few, such as Google Glass smart glasses, Waymo self-driving cars, and Loon internet balloons, are "graduated projects" and much more well known.

According to Business Insider, X's latest project is codenamed Wolverine, and it's focused on the future of hearing, or at least how to isolate people’s voices in a crowded room, making it easier for a listener to focus on one person when there's environmental noise or conversations happening.

The team has already developed devices that feature tonnes of microphones and either cover the whole ear or protrude from above the ear. From what it sounds like, they're all basically advanced hearing aids. Newer versions are smaller, while original iterations are much larger, Insider said.

The team working on the project includes multiple people from hearing technology companies such as Starkey Hearing Technologies and Eargo. They aren't focused on one device or application; instead, they're all working toward building a successful business that offers many devices and models.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.