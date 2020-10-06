(Pocket-lint) - Samsonite has introduced two backpacks equipped with Google’s Jacquard technology, which means their fabric can sense your touch.

Part of the Konnect-I range, the new backpacks come in two sizes: One standard for $230, and a slimmer one for $200. They each have pockets and dividers, and they work much like the $880 Yves Saint Laurent Cit-E backpack that previously launched with Jacquard. Once you charge up the Jacquard module on the left shoulder strap with the included micro USB cable, the backpacks can recognise and respond to gestures that you've assigned actions.

The Jacquard module is removable; it clicks into place via pins on the shoulder strap. It vibrates when it’s installed and ready to use. You then open the Jacquard mobile app for iOS or Android to program your gestures and actions. It works with four gestures at launch: Brush up, brush down, double tap, and cover.

For instance, with a brush up gesture, you could invoke the play/pause or skip tracks action. Or, you could brush down to pick up phone calls. You could also set a gesture to drop a pin in Google Maps when you're walking and see something cool to remember later. You could even set the LED on the module to flash when you use a gesture, which can be handy for nighttime uses.

Both the Samsonite Konnect-i backpacks are available now through Samsonite’s website in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.