A Google Pay debit card is on the way

The rumour is that Google will soon launch its own debit card.

The card will be part of Google Pay and has been revealed thanks to TechCrunch who has obtained some images of a potential card launch. The card will probably launch in the US at first as the site mentions US partners including Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union but Visa also appears to be involved.

Apparently, the cards will be both physical and virtual.

Comparisons will inevitably made with Apple Card, but Apple's card is a credit card, whereas Google's seems to have a lot more in common with the app-based cards from the likes of Monzo and Starling. Like those apps, the card will be able to be blocked from your device and you'll be able to look at your payment history in the Google Pay app, too.

As it'll tie into Google Pay, it'll obviously be easy to pay with it from your Chrome browser or other Google apps as it'll be tied to your Google Account. Presumably, you might not need to enter the CVC number as you do with other cards because it'll be secured by your Google account itself.

TechCrunch speculates that Google could use the data it gathers on transactions and the goods you buy to better target you with more appealing ads, though that will depend on the card's privacy policy. The site also suggests that Google may one day cut out banking partners so it can take all the spoils for itself.

Back in November, Google admitted it was looking into getting into 'checking account' options after a Wall Street Journal story spilled the beans.