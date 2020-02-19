Google Titan Security Keys now available to buy across Europe

Google's Titan security keys are now more widely available.

Technically, last year, it launched the Titan Security Key bundle (which consists of USB-A/NFC and Bluetooth/USB/NFC hardware keys) in Canada, France, Japan, the US, and the UK. Now, Google has announced the USB-C version of its Titan Security Key is available to buy in those countries. The existing key bundle - plus the new USB-C version - is also available in the Google Store in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.

Hardware security keys (also called security keys, U2F keys, or physical security keys) add an extra layer of security to your online accounts. They protect against automated bots and targeted attacks by leveraging cryptography to verify your identity and the URL of a login page. They're therefore phishing-resistant, as they can ascertain whether you're trying to log into a legit service.

Hardware security keys can connect to your device via USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, NFC, or Bluetooth, and they're all portable enough to be carried on a keychain. They're made by various manufacturers and work with the most popular web browsers, as well as hundreds of apps and services. They can even help you log in to your computer. They're not hard to use and are relatively inexpensive.

Google's own security keys start at $25 in the US. They first launched last year, but the company has been recommending security keys over traditional two-factor authentication for years.