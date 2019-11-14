Get a Tile and Google Nest Mini bundle for less with this Argos deal

Tile has launched an Argos-exclusive bundle deal where you can get a Tile Essentials Pack along with a Google Nest Mini for a budget price.

The deal is to mark the fact Google Assistant can now help you find your things using Tile's technology. You can ask Assistant on your Google or third-party device to help you locate your stuff by checking on its last location or ringing the Tile.

The Essentials pack includes one Tile Mate, one TileSlim and two Tile Stickers. Sticker is a small, waterproof tracker with a three-year battery life and an adhesive back meaning you can stick it on pretty much any item like your phone or laptop.

All of the more regular trackers - Slim, Pro and Mate - have been recently improved and now feature longer range, a louder ring and an improved design. That means you can keep track of all the stuff that matters most to you.

Also, check out the best prices below if you only want a single tracker.

squirrel_widget_168266

You can also sign up to Tile Premium for £29.99 a year or £2.99 per month, with a free one-month trial period. That service gets you free battery replacements and shared tile ownership so multiple people or devices can track the same tile. You can also see a history of your Tile's movements.

You can also get multipacks of the latest Tile Pro tracker - check out the current deals on those packs here:

squirrel_widget_148943