Google might update its three-year-old Google Wifi mesh router system alongside the incoming Pixel 4 series during its event next month.

9to5Google claimed the company could debut a new “Nest Wifi” that features a single hub router with two new “beacons” that serve as Google Assistant smart speakers. In other words, it's embedding Google Assistant into the router system, effectively offering two Google Home Mini-like speakers that will blanket your extra rooms and entire home with both Wi-Fi and sound.

They should work with new Google Assistant commands that'll let you halt the internet by device or room - a useful trick for parents - and they'll be backward-compatible with Google Wifi routers. Now, in the past, we heard about a similar setup code-named “Mistral”. It was rumoured to be a Wi-Fi mesh router with smart speaker capabilities and support for Wi-Fi 6.

Mistral also offered Bluetooth 5.1 and worked with ZigBee-based smart devices.

Although the Information even reported that Google has been trying to merge Google Home and Google Wifi into a single product since at least 2017, we're not entirely sure if Mistral ended up becoming Nest Wifi. We should know more soon, however, as Google will reportedly introduce Nest Wfti in three different colours at the 15 October event it recently announced.