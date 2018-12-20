We thought we'd seen the all the Christmas adverts this year already, with only a few days left until the big day itself. However, Google has arrived late to the party with what could be the best of them all.

Its Home Alone Again commercial, posted on YouTube, is quite simply brilliant. It brings Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) back for a modern retake on the classic Christmas movie - one of our favourites of all time.

You can watch it below, along with a selection of the best Christmas adverts that have appeared on UK TVs or online during the 2018 festive period.

Imagine what Kevin McAllister's Home Alone experience would have been like with a Google Home digital assistant.

It must also be said that Macaulay Culkin is looking great these days. Would be good to see him more active on TV or film in 2019.

You might be a bit sick of it by now, and it's no patch on former years' efforts, but the 2018 John Lewis Christmas ad is still one of the best around.

We're not convinced many small kids will be getting pianos this year though.

While you can watch the actual John Lewis advert above, spare a moment for the real John Lewis who is regularly inundated on Twitter by confused customers.

Twitter brilliantly captured this in its own festive advert this year.

Another great John Lewis spoof comes from one of the retailer's own brand partners, Waitrose.

It apes a lot of family's thoughts on the annual unveiling of the JL Christmas ad.

Aldi went all out with its Kevin the Carrot Christmas adverts this year, with several reimagined fairy tales featuring an evil parsnip.

This is our fave, not least for the punchline.

Sainsbury's went with the tried and trusted children's Christmas play for its 2018 commercial.

Here, you can see a much longer version than the one aired on TV. We still like the bit with the plug.

You won't have seen this Iceland advert on British TV this Christmas as it was banned for being too political.

However, it is a great commercial with a good message that's well worth a watch.

To highlight the creative applications possible with Apple devices, it made a wonderfully animated short film about a girl afraid to show others her work.

The much longer version than shown on TV is available above.

As a follow up to last year's McDonald's ad, the 2018 version now features Santa treating his own herd to the fast food chain's "Reindeer Treats".

To be honest, they'd probably have preferred Big Macs.

Finally, another good message, this time from Visa.

With online shopping and Christmas deliveries being easier than ever, don't forget the humble high street shop keeper who relies on your custom - especially at this time of year.