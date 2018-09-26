More evidence has surfaced suggesting Google will announce a Pixel Stand charger accessory next month in New York City.

The company is holding a hardware event in a couple weeks to announce new Pixel 3 smartphones, and based on a leaked animation found in code, it seems like it will also announce a new product called Pixel Stand. Now, a press render of that device has leaked online, thanks to MySmartPrice. In this latest leak, we can't see the front of the product, but we can tell it holds a phone upright.

The press render clearly shows a base that hides an input, which appears to be a USB-C port, as well as any cables. There’s also a bright orange grip pad. But the Pixel Stand is thought to be a wireless charger. The FCC ID on this press render can be found in FCC’s testing database, and it shows that the Pixel Stand is a wireless charging product that may even support fast wireless charging.

Pricing is not yet known for the Pixel Stand. But it is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9 October during a “Made by Google” launch event. You can watch a live stream of the show from here. You can also stay up to date on all the latest Pixel 3 leaks here.