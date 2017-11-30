  1. Home
Google made a computer vision kit so your Raspberry Pi devices can see

- AIY Vision Kit costs just $44.99

Google has unveiled a new add-on for Raspberry Pi.

At Google I/O earlier this year, Google wasn't shy about discussing technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning and how it is committed to integrating them into its products and services. So, it's not surprising to see the company announce AIY Vision Kit. It includes a new circuit board and computer vision software that you can connect to your tiny, low-cost Raspberry Pi computer and camera.

It even comes with a cardboard box. As for the software included, it has three neural network models. The first one can recognise a thousand common objects, while the other one is meant for identifying different faces and expressions. And, finally, the third one is described as a "person, cat and dog detector.” You can even train your own neural network models with Google’s TensorFlow machine learning software.

The entire kit costs $44.99, so it's an extremely affordable system that gives you computer vision, no cloud processing required. Imagine setting up this thing so that you can detect when a car pulls into your driveway. Keep in mind this isn't Google's first Raspberry Pi-related project. Earlier this year, Google’s AIY program released a VoiceHAT in order to bring Google Assistant commands to Raspberry Pi devices.

You can buy AIY Vision Kit from Micro Center and it'll ship in December.

