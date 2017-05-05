This new kit from Google adds voice commands to your Raspberry Pi
Google and the creators of the Raspberry Pi have teamed up, and the result is you now can say "OK, Google" to your home-made computer.
The companies have released a hardware accessory, a Voice HAT (Hardware Accessory on Top), which can turn a Raspberry Pi 3 into an assistant. It adds a speaker and a microphone to the tiny computer. You can then integrate voice interaction using Google Assistant's SDK. That means it will be possible to build a voice-controlled speaker with your Raspberry Pi 3, and you can control it just like a Google Home.
- Google Home just became the perfect sous-chef for your kitchen
- Google Home recognises who speaks to it: How to add multiple users
The entire kit, Google AIY Projects, is only available with the latest issue of The Mag Pi - the official Raspberry Pi magazine. So, for £5.99, you will get the magazine plus the kit that includes Voice Hat and everything needed to start building right away. It even includes step-by-step instructions for connecting the Pi to Google’s voice services.
The video below details the kit and what you can do with it. If you're interested, you can go to The Mag Pi's website and order it now.
