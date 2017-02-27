Boston Dynamics officially shows off 'nightmare-inducing' Handle robot

Although the world already got a glimpse of Boston Dynamic's Handle, the company has officially introduced the creepy bot.

Google-owned Boston Dynamics makes several bipedal and quadrupedal robots, most of which look creepy (see this one and this one and this one). And the company's latest technology is no exception. It has been testing new wheel technology and recently showed off a wheeled, upright robot to investors. Now, it has introduced the bot -- called Handle because it handles objects -- to the public.

It basically looks like Boston Dynamics strapped its two-legged Atlas bot to a Segway. In a presentation from last month, which was filmed and leaked to YouTube, company founder Marc Raibert called Handle “a nightmare-inducing robot" while also explaining that its wheels are more efficient than legs. He described Handle as an “experiment in combining wheels with legs, with a very dynamic system".

Unlike previous Boston Dynamics robots, which could run and jump and walk, this two-legged beast uses small wheels to traverse all around - whether its going down stairs, down a snowy hill, or leaping while moving. Handle is 6.5 feet tall, can jump four feet, and goes as fast as 9mph. The bot uses a combination of hydraulic and electric actuators and can travel up to 15 miles between charges.

As part of Handle's official unveiling on Monday, Boston Dynamics has published a video highlighting the robot. You can watch it below.