What is Google Jamboard, how does it work, and when can you buy it?

Google has announced you can now pick up its new Jamboard.

You probably won't need this thing unless you're a teacher or a company executive, as it's a powerful collaboration tool used to enhance meetings or presentations. It provides a 4K whiteboard experience - and it's all about "moving the whiteboard to the cloud", according to Google. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Google Jamboard is a whiteboard-like 4K touch display you can use for meetings and presentation purposes. Turn it on, draw on it, flip through slides on it, whatever. Google has added G Suite support to Jamboard, so users will be able to directly access and edit Docs, Sheets, Slides, and photos stored in Drive. There are no plans to make these apps run natively right now, as they'll use companion apps that let you and your teammates "jam".

When you “jam” with your teammates, whether that includes sketching, adding images, writing notes, pulling from the web, etc, your work lives in the cloud in Google Drive, where you can easily share what you’ve created or edit it at anytime. You can work with teammates from across the world using Google Hangouts and Google Cast for setting up broadcasts and collaborations, or you can work remotely using the companion app.

The Jamboard has a "plug-and-play" design with no batteries or charging. It features a 55-inch 60Hz Ultra HD 4K touch display (supports passive stylus and finger recognition, with 16-touch points), a built-in wide-angle HD camera, mic, speakers, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB Type C, HDMI 2.0, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi. It also runs a variant of Android Marshmallow. Google has not yet revealed its processor.

Google Jamboard also comes with two, thick white stylus pens for drawing and another white, mouse-like device that acts like an eraser. The rolling stand is an additional accessory.

Here’s a full spec rundown:

55-inch 4K UHD display

120Hz touch scan rate / 60Hz video refresh rate

16-simultaneous touch points

Handwriting and shape recognition

Built-in tilt support / Built-in wide-angle camera

Down-firing speakers / Built-in microphones

NFC

HDMI 2.0, USB Type C, 2 X USB 3.0

SPDIF audio out

Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 / 1 Gigabyte Ethernet

Google Cast

2 x Fine tip passive stylus, Eraser, Microfiber cloth

Microsoft unveiled a similar product, Surface Hub, in 2015 and began shipping it in 2016. The 55-inch Surface Hub model starts at $9,000. In October, Microsoft said it shipped Surface Hubs to 600 customers worldwide. The device runs custom Windows 10, offers custom versions of OneNote, Skype for Business, and Microsoft's Office apps, and can download custom apps from the Windows Store for Business.

The Surface Hub also comes in an 84-inch model. While the 55-inch model features an Intel Core i5 processor, the larger model has an i7 processor. Both models offer a display with 100 multi-touch points. Other Surface Hub specs include two wide-angle cameras, mics, speakers, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Ethernet 1000 Base T, 128GB of storage with 8GB RAM, and two powered pens.

Unlike Surface Hub, you can’t install third-party apps on the Jamboard. But it does come with a companion app, which will be available for Android and iOS, allowing users to work on the whiteboard in real-time. The Surface Hub doesn't have companion apps, but you can collaborate on via Skype for Business. Surface Hub is positioned as a standalone touch-computing device, while Jamboard is a touch display.

Google opened applications for Early Adopter versions of Jamboard on 25 October 2016, allowing select applicants to receive Jamboards by late early November. On 23 May 2017, Google began selling Jamboard in red, blue, or gray colours through its website. There's no word yet on UK availability or pricing, but we've contacted the company for details.

Google said Jamboard costs $4,999 (about £4,110) without a stand. The stand costs $1,199 and is sold separately. For comparison, Microsoft's Surface Hub starts at $9,000 and goes up to $21,999.