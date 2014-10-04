  Google X is making a giant display of smaller screens that fit together like Lego

Google has a new Google X project in the works. It's a giant display. But there's something very unique about it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google X - the same secretive lab behind Google's self-driving cars and internet balloons - is developing a large display made up of smaller screens. The smaller screens fit together like Lego to create what several unnamed sources described as a "seamless" image.

Similar to the modular phone project Google is curretly tackling, the giant display would be modular and could shape-shift into different sizes and form factors. Mary Lou Jepsen, a former MIT professor and current head of displays at Google, is leading the project. Jepsen's experience includes co-founding a startup - called Pixel Qi - that specialises in low-power displays. It's not yet clear how large her giant display is or even why Google wants to develop such a project.

That said, Google is apparently spending a lot of time and possibly even resources on making the display with perfectly-stitched together seams. The company's biggest challenge is in fact the seam aspect, and it s reportedly trying to find an ideal solution through both electronic and software means.

Google is also relying on a mechanical engineering and product design company it recently acquired - called Gecko Design - in order to make its giant modular display a reality. Keep in mind that Jacques Gagné, CEO of Gecko, said in August he had been working with Google X for a year on secretive, cutting-edge projects.

We've contacted Google for a comment and hope to update soon.

