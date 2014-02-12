  Google and Foxconn reportedly getting closer when it comes to robotics

Google and Foxconn, the big manufacturer often associated with Apple, may soon work together on a project you might not have guessed: robotics.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Foxconn and former-Android boss Andy Rubin may soon join to pursue new robotic technologies. Foxconn chairman Terry Gou recently met Rubin to discuss the project, and reportedly expressed a lot of excitement for it during the meeting.

However just because Gou is excited doesn't mean you should let your excitement get the best of you. The potential partnership between Foxconn and Google reportedly would be centered around manufacturing, rather than consumer goods - maybe like a butler to cater to your every need.

Google has been making big moves in the robotics space as of late. Rubin was moved from his leadership role at Android in 2013 to head the robotics project at Google. The company has made eight acquisitions of robotic companies over the past year, including Boston Dynamics, a company that carries several government contracts and is known for its BigDog robot that can walk on ice and snow.

Foxconn could benefit from Google's robotic help by automating a lot of its factory process. In 2012 the company began testing robots across its assembly lines, but Google could potentially take robots at the manufacturer even further, thanks to its big research and development budget.

Google is said to be working on an operating system to control robots that would be made available to manufactures. Given Rubin's role in creating the Android, now the world's largest mobile operating system, Google certainly seems up for the task.

Google did not immediately respond for comment about the plan when contacted.