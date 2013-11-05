  Google's new London office delayed a year as it searches for new designs

The new Google London head office has been delayed by a year as the company asks architects for new designs, reports Building Design Online.

Google reportedly wants architects to draw up new plans that will "push the boundaries" of office design - aka the typical Google office. The London office was originally slated to open in 2016, but as a result of the changes, won't now open until 2017.

The new Google HQ, which will cost the company £1 billion to build, will be located next to King's Cross station. The new office will consolidate work from its two other offices across London. Currently staff are based in two locations in the city, in Victoria, down the road from Microsoft, and in Holborn near Tottenham Court Road. Google's Manchester office will continue to operate.

Plans for the new Google office were originally leaked in January, and followed with the company being granted approval to begin building in September. Leaked images of Google's design plans were leaked at the start of this month by Quartz, which described Google’s goal with the new office as an attempt to “make an office so you never want to leave”.

“This is a big investment by Google, we’re committing further to the UK - where computing and the web were invented," Matt Brittin, Google vice-president for northern and central Europe, said in January. "It’s good news for Google, for London and for the UK.”