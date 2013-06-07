  Google to launch Chromekey HDMI dongle for mirroring?

Google is allegedly developing an HDMI dongle for televisions that displays mirrored content from a mobile device or computer, according to a new report.

Droid-Life on Friday called the device a Chromekey and said it basically allows users to cast the Chrome browser on a larger screen, stream videos and access apps from smaller screens like phones, tablets and computers. It will possibly also mirror content from YouTube, Google Play and Netflix and bring up websites like Hulu, ABC and Google Maps.

The larger screen will need an HDMI port for the Chromekey. Then, once connected, the Chromekey will use a USB cable for power, sync to a local Wi-Fi network and auto-update to new software. As for specs, Chromekey will sport a single core processor, 2GB of storage, 512MB of RAM, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, VP8 for Chrome mirroring, CEC compatibility, 1080p video resolution and a USB adapter.

Read: Latest Google Chrome release adds voice support for web apps

Google's Chrome browser will purportedly receive an update soon that allows mirroring to other screens - presumably followed by an update to the mobile versions that includes a “CAST” icon. The icon will light up and let users know when they've connected to a larger screen. In addition, future apps could have built-in “CAST” support for mirroring with just the press of a button.

Chromekey will cost $35 (£23) on Google Play, Best Buy and Amazon. Google might provide free shipping for those who pre-order the device, though. Citing unnamed sources, Droid-Life originally thought Chromekey would launch at Google I/O in May, but now says it could release in the “coming months".