Garmin announces Oregon 550 and 550t

As Pocket-lint revealed would soon be the case from a retailer leak, Garmin has now announced the Oregon 550 and Oregon 550t sunlight-readable touchscreen handheld GPS devices that integrate a 3.2-megapixel camera, as well as a 3-axis compass.

The waterproof Oregon 550 is angled at those looking for an easy-to-use, multipurpose GPS device. On the camera side of things, there's autofocus and 4x digital zoom, and the device automatically geotags each photo with the location of where it was taken.

With just 850MB of internal memory, there's a microSD card slot for expansion, and pictures taken can be transferred to a PC via USB for printing, or to be stored and shared online via the myGarmin.com service that offers direct Picasa links.

Garmin says the built-in 3-axis electronic compass is tilt-compensated and shows you your heading even when you're standing still, or not holding it level.

The Oregon 550t also features a preloaded 100K topo Full European map in 3D elevation perspective.

Weighing in at 193 grams with two rechargable batteries, boasting up to 16 hours juice, and a charger, the devices also come bundled with a karabiner clip and USB cable.

On the GPS side of things, the new handhelds offer a WAAS-enabled GPS receiver and HotFix satellite prediction, while the built-in barometric altimeter tracks changes in pressure to pinpoint your precise altitude. Users can store up to 2000 waypoints, 200 routes and a tracklog of up to 10000 points and 200 saved tracks.

Optional extras include Garmin microSD cards with more topographic info and Ordnance Survey map detail, BlueChart g2 maps for on the water, add-ons for geocaching, as well as street maps and navigation with an automotive kit and car charger.

Pricing is £429 for the Oregon 550 and £479 for the 550t.