Garmin nuvi 1490T announced

Garmin has announced the nuvi 1490T, describing it as a "premium automotive GPS device". The 1490T offers a 5-inch touchscreen and a design 25% slimmer than most nuvi models.

With lane info and the ability to save 10 routes, there's also safety camera info and an integrated traffic receiver for NAVTEQ traffic info that's subscription free.

The nuvi 1490T is Bluetooth-equipped for handsfree phone hook-up with the unit offering phone book functionality.

Other features include ecoRoute for "fuel-efficient" navigation, and support for not included CityXplorer maps for certain destinations.

The suggested retail price for the nuvi 1490T in the US is $500 where it will go on sale in July. The device will launch in the UK, priced at £319.99.

