Garmin 755T, 765T and 775T Satnav announced

While TomTom waits until Thursday to announce its latest satnav offering Garmin has jumped right in ahead of IFA in Berlin and announced that its launching three new models apart of its nuvi 700 series and two new models apart of its nuvi 200 range.

Following on from Navigon's announcement this week, Garmin will be adding lane assist so drivers get, as they already do with the TomTom 930, "a clear illustration of what lies ahead on their route".

The three models: the nuvi 755T, 765T and 775T will sport a 4.3-inch screen, promise faster map-drawing and routing capabilities, and better satellite prediction which, say Garmin works by calculating and storing critical satellite information.

The nuvi 755T, 765T and 775T will come standard with a traffic receiver that provides lifetime traffic alerts in coverage areas from NAVTEQ Traffic.

The nuvi 765T adds Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free calling, while the nüvi 775T adds mapping of North America and Europe.

The nuvi 785T features an MSN Direct receiver with trial subscription that includes updated information about traffic conditions, fuel prices, weather reports, movie listings, headline news, stock quotes and local events.

The company is also launching two new entry level models, the nuvi 265T and 265WT.

UPDATE: UK pricing has been announced so far for the nuvi 765T, at £249 and the nuvi 775T at £299. Nothing as yet for the 785T but we'll keep you updated.