  Garmin Mobile XT gets updated

Garmin has announced the latest version of Garmin Mobile XT with access to Google's location aware Local Search and Google's Panoramio geo-tagging, picture-sharing service.

Garmin says the new version of XT is an "all-in-one software solution that turns smartphones with internal GPS into full-feature Garmin navigators".

With a new user interface and additional features Garmin Mobile XT capabilities will be available to existing customers for no additional cost.

"By including Google Local search and Panoramio in Garmin Mobile XT, customers will have more points of interest and navigation options than ever before", said a Garmin mouthpiece.

"Other new features include speed limits while driving and the ability to check the status of your flight along with departure and arrival information."

"Garmin Mobile XT is already compatible with over 100 GPS smartphones, and we expect this number to increase as more smartphones are introduced with internal GPS."

Garmin Mobile XT, preloaded on a microSD card (with miniSD and standard SD card adapters) claims to offer plug-and-play installation.

In addition to navigation, Garmin Mobile XT includes access to Garmin Online that provides info on traffic, weather forecasts, and safety cameras.

Garmin Mobile XT's Google Local and Panoramio photo navigation capability is expected to be available in September 2008 at a RRP of £59.99 (regional) or £89.99 (full Europe).