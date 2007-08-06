Garmin launches nuvi 260 budget range GPS in the States

Garmin has announced the nuvi 260 which they describe as a "sleek, simple-to-use, and value-priced personal navigation device".

The major plus for this new device, which has seen an American launch today, is that is has the ability to speak street names.

Like the other products in the nuvi 200-series lineup, the nuvi 260 is a budget (well, $500) model and as well as the features offered by the rest of the family, the nuvi 260 automatically calls out street names.

So it will say "turn right on Main Street" instead of "turn right in 200 feet" which is handy if you can speed read road signs.

"Many potential PND customers want an entry-level Garmin PND, and many realize the convenience and utility of a device that speaks an upcoming street name. The nuvi 260 is for them", said Dan Bartel, Garmin's vice president of worldwide sales.

The US launch of the nuvi 260 sees the device loaded with maps of the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with approximately six million points of interest.

This device also features "Garmin Lock", a patent pending theft prevention system that disables the unit until the user types in a specific 4-digit PIN or takes the unit to a predetermined secure location.

The nuvi 260 will be available in the States in August for $499.99.