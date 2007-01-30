Garmin's nüvi 370 and 670 guide through Europe and North America

Garmin's latest two satnavs, the nüvi 370 and 670, are impressive devices that come with street maps of over 30 countries.

The map coverage extends across Europe as well as the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

In addition, both models incorporate traffic receivers, and in the UK the Total Traffic Network is included for free.

The nüvi 370 is the lesser of the two, with a 3.5-inch screen. The nüvi 670 features a 4.3-inch touchscreen as well as an FM transmitter so that you can stream instructions, handsfree calls, and stored MP3 files over your car stereo.

In addition, the 670 has 1.25GB that can be devoted to storing music files and integrated Bluetooth functionality.

Both nüvi's support SD cards so that you can expand their storage capacity, and they both provide speed camera alerts in the UK and some other cameras. They let out a beep to let you know if you're travelling too fast through camera hotspots. This functionality to get updated camera locations is free for the first 3 months.

They're both going on sale next month.