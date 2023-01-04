Garmin Dash Cam Live packs LTE for always-connected recording

(Pocket-lint) - Dash cams can be pretty great if you find yourself in a smash, but the Garmin Dash Cam Live goes further by recording what's happening 24/7 and saving it to the cloud.

Dash cams have historically come in handy whenever you have a shunt and need to know who to blame, but they're normally only good while you're actually on the move. That's where the Garmin Dash Cam Live is different thanks to its always-on LTE connection. Once set up, drivers can keep tabs on their vehicle even when they aren't behind the wheel.

The camera itself supports 1440p recording and has a 140-degree field of view so you should always get a good look at what's going on. Garmin Clarity HDR should also ensure that car owners can see what's going on whether in the brightest of days or darkest of nights.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Garmin says that saved video clips are automatically stored for 24 hours online and can b accessed using the Garmin Drive smartphone app. The camera is always on and running as well, so you'll never miss a thing.

The rather impressive Dash Cam Live is now available in the United States and carries a suggested retail price of $399.99. You'll need an active LTE subscription in order to make use of that always-on and recording functionality, however, so keep that in mind when costing this thing out. Plans start at $9.99 per month, but you'll need the $19.99 Advanced LTE plan if you want that 30-day retention.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.