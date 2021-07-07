(Pocket-lint) - Garmin has announced the arrival of the Approach R10 launch monitor, a device that's able to deliver detailed swing metrics, ball flight information and a complete golf simulator experience.

The new launch monitor differs slightly from the company's other monitor, the Approach G80, which acts as a GPS device with integrated club and ball tracking metrics. Instead, the Approach R10 combines all the features of a launch monitor and a full course sim.

This makes the Approach R10 more of a dedicated alternative to the professional-grade (but astronomically-priced) monitors from the likes of Foresight, Trackman and Flightscope, rather than being a GPS device that clips onto the bag and can also double up as a launch monitor.

The tripod design means it's just as portable as the Approach G80, too, and is free to set up in your back garden, indoors or at the range, with many advanced metrics offered to users.

When in use, players line up the Approach R10 behind them, with a bevy of metrics logged with each swing - club head speed, face angle, path angle, angle of attack, ball speed, launch angle, launch direction, spin axis, spin rate, apex height, smash factor, carry distance, total distance and deviation distance are all part of the package.

Like the well-known, expensive alternatives to this technology, users can also play virtual rounds, with 42,000 courses available through the Garmin Golf app and Approach R10. Automatically recorded video will also available be available, too, with the app able to overlay stats from each shot over the top.

With a battery life of 10 hours, as well, the Approach R10 is able to comfortably outlast even the most rigourous practice session or virtual round - unless, like us, you routinely find yourself trapped on the beach or can't resist the water hazards.

Garmin UK and Garmin US both indicate that the device will be available in 5-8 weeks, with a price tag of £529.99 / $599.99.

We'll be testing out both of Garmin's launch monitors soon, so keep an eye out for our full verdicts.