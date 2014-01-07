  Garmin HD Dash Cam automatically detects potential crashes to record them

The Garmin Dash Cam is here to help the rest of the world catch up with Russia for car crash videos.

The idea is that the Garmin Dash Cam attaches to your windshield and records any crashes in HD. Using an integrated gravity sensor, incidents such as braking or a collision, are automatically detected and recorded. This comes with or without GPS and can be time-stamped so you know where and when an incident occured.

This is ideal for anyone in a busy driving area where accidents are common. It can be the difference between a valid insurance claim and being left out of pocket.

"Garmin Dash Cam is like a personal eyewitness that never misses an incident and provides proof of what happens on the road," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice-president of worldwide sales.

The camera records in 1080p, includes a 4GB microSD card (expandable to 32GB) and has a 2.3-inch screen and suction cup for mounting. Prices start at £170 without GPS for the Garmin Dash Cam 10 and go up to £200 for the Garmin Dash Cam 20 with GPS. Both are due out in February.