  Garmin Android app uses your smartphone to update your nuvi GPS

Garmin has launched a new app for Android users that allows them to piggyback off the smartphone's data connection to provide live services data like traffic updates to their up until now unconnected Garmin nüvi device.

The new app lets nüvi users access live services, such as traffic information, traffic camera images, weather and fuel prices to their navigation device using the smartphone's mobile data plan while on the go.

“Garmin Smartphone Link solves the problem of having to pay for an extra data plan to use live services on a PND by utilising the existing connection of a smartphone,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin’s vice president of worldwide sales. “It is a great example of how smartphone apps can complement navigation devices, which offer key benefits such as bigger screens and better GPS reception.”

Free connected services include live weather information and myGarmin messaging, which basically provides update notifications and special offers, however users happy to pay extra can have live traffic updates, traffic camera info, fuel prices and advanced weather for $45 a year in the US.

Garmin Smartphone Link works with all Bluetooth enabled 2012 Garmin PNDs, the nüvi 2475LT, 2495LMT, 2595LMT, 3490LMT and the all-new 3590LMT.

Garmin hopes the move will allow it to take on popular services like TomTom offers without having to get customers to upgrade their satnav.