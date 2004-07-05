  1. Home
Fujifilm launches world travel adapter

Fujifilm today introduces what it believes is the ultimate travel accessories. The Fujifilm World Adaptor allows you to use your portable electrical appliances in more than 150 countries around the world, and is compact and easy to pack away in any bag or rucksack. Whether you're charging your laptop or digital camera in Europe, or using your hairdryer in Hong Kong, this all-in-one unit eliminates the need for country-specific adaptors.

Safe and simple to use, the Fujifilm World Adaptor allows you to connect to international power outlets, wherever you're travelling. It also incorporates a built-in safety fuse and has been approved by the Consumer Electronics Association, making it one of the safest adapters on the market.

Available from July 2004, the Fujifilm World Adaptor will be available from electrical and photographic retailers throughout the UK.

