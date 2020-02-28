Ford-owned e-scooter firm Spin launches in Europe - also destined for the UK

Ford-owned Spin is launching its e-scooter in Europe. It's coming to Germany first, but has made no secret of its plan to come to the UK.

And with the probable legalisation of e-scooters in the UK, that could mean a big new name entering the market. Specifically Spin says it will "explore opportunities in the United Kingdom including private partnerships and pending e-scooter share trials."

The company will launch a fleet of dockless electric scooters in Cologne, Germany this Spring, with other German cities to follow over the coming months. Spin is also applying for the upcoming Paris e-scooter share permit in France in March.

Spin has e-scooters in over 60 cities and 25 universities in the US and works with both local governments and private partners as well. Spin says it works "closely with local governments to obtain permission prior to entering new markets and scaling its fleet responsibly." Spin says it has installed hundreds of charging Hubs across the US aimed at addressing issues such as scooter clutter, which has been a big issue in many US cities.

“We believe that community integration is integral to our long-term success," says Euwyn Poon, co-founder and president of Spin. "We look forward to working collaboratively with cities and universities throughout Europe."

Spin has been part of Ford since November 2018 and is looking to grow as it seeks to establish itself as one of the leaders in communal e-scooter fleets.