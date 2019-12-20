Is Facebook really developing its own OS?

Facebook is obviously more hell bent on taking over our lives than we gave it credit for - the tech giant has decided to develop its own operating system to back an even more serious push into hardware.

Presumably intended to run devices like future Portal video smart screens, the whole move is about reducing the reliance on Google-backed Android which, if we're honest, is the reason for any company developing an alternate operating system.

Android is so dominant that relying on it can be seen as a significant risk for investors, for example. And it would presumably give Facebook more options for future device launches. Currently, both Portal and Oculus VR devices use Android to function.

According to The Information, the Facebook project is being led by Mark Lucovsky. He's an old hand at Microsoft who developed Windows NT. In case you don't know, the codebase of NT has underpinned every consumer version of Windows since Windows XP.

We already knew from other reports - now reiterated by The Information - that Facebook is also working on custom chips to run its devices, a move favoured by Apple and, recently, Microsoft.

Facebook is also set to launch its own voice assistant in 2020 - but whether this could compete with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri remains to be seen. Naturally, people are already wary of the privacy implications of Facebook devices, and this concern could be heightened with the devices running their own OS.