Elgato's chonky webcam is the world's first with 4K60 support

(Pocket-lint) - Elgato has announced what it says is the world's first to support 4K resolution at 60 frames per second priced at a hefty $399.99.

It isn't just that price that's hefty, either. The latest product to come out of Elgato is a big one, both physically and in terms of what it offers. We've seen other webcams offer a 4K resolution, but they're normally limited to 30 frames per second. That isn't the case here, with the 60 frames per second offered by the Facecam Pro set to mean smoother streams and video calls for all.

Other features that help to try to justify that high price tag include the option to choose between auto and manual focus modes depending on the situation. Elgato also claims that the Facecam Pro can focus at just 3.9 inches, perfect for streaming your face in tight quarters. The company promises what it calls DSLR-like control of camera settings such as field of view, exposure, and white balance for those that like that kind of thing.

Streaming via an app that doesn't support 4K60 yet? Elgato also says that its "advanced algorithm" will turn its 4K video into super-duper 1080p footage for you. On the downside, there's no microphone built in so you'll need to handle that yourself.

The Facecam Pro connects to your rig via the USB-C to USB-C cable that comes in the box, meaning all you need to do is find somewhere sturdy enough to mount the thing. You should probably start doing that now - the Elgato Facecam Pro is available for order immediately.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.