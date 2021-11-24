Upgrade your streaming game with these awesome Elgato discounts

(Pocket-lint) - Elgato has a number of superb products you can use for streaming from microphones to green screens and everything in between. These are great tools for improving your experience and upping your streaming game.
We've written before about a number of these tools and how they can be used to give your production quality a boost and appear more professional when going live but quality doesn't come cheap.
Luckily as with all things this time of year, these devices are now discounted for Black Friday.
There are deals in both the UK and US on various Elgato devices that are worth looking at and you can see them here:
We've also selected some of our favourite products that we'd highly recommend.
The Elgato Wave:3 is a superb microphone that's built for streamers with awesome mixing software to help route all your audio in the perfect way.
Elgato's Stream Deck line-up are superb tools for controlling your stream while you're live. Press buttons and wow your audience for less now.
If you're on camera, then you know that lighting is incredibly important. The Key Light Air gives you easy lighting control with brightness and warmth adjustment on the fly.
This is a premium green screen that's worth every penny. Never worry about creases again.
