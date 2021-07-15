Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Elgato is helping up your streaming game with the Facecam

(Pocket-lint) - Elgato's Facecam is an enthusiast-level webcam built from the ground up for content creators and streamers. A device that promises to raise the bar with superior quality that'll help you boost your production quality.

For a start, it uses a Sony Starvis CMOS image sensor - twice the die size of a usual webcam sensor - that's able to capture a high level of detail to make you look great while you're streaming or recording content. That, combined with an Elgato Prime Lens, promises to offer studio-quality capture with an f/2.4 aperture and 24mm full-frame equivalent focal length. 

Other intelligence includes onboard flash memory that allows you to save settings directly to the camera and store your preferences. That's because Facecam is a plug and play camera, but it also works with Camera Hub. A software that's been custom-built by Elgato to enable tweaking of all sorts of things from exposure compensation to white balance, shutter speed, ISO and more. Similar to a proper DSLR camera. And thus giving you a lot of flexibility to adjust the settings to match your environment. 

ElgatoElgato is upping your camera game with the Facecam photo 2
  • Optics: Elgato Prime Lens (all-glass)
  • Focus Range: 30 - 120 cm (11.8 - 47.2 in)
  • Aperture: f/2.4 Focal Length: 24 mm
  • 82-degree field of view
  • Support resolution: 1080p60, 1080p30, 720p60, 720p30, 540p60, 540p30

The camera also has a fixed focus design, so you're always clear in the picture and can move around in front of the camera with ease. The wide 82-degree field of view means you can capture as much of your streaming space as you want. 

This is a 1080p 60 FPS camera that certainly means business. So much so that you'll need a USB 3.0 connection to ensure you're getting the best results out of it. It doesn't have a microphone (who uses a built-in mic anyway?) but what it does have is support for Elgato's Streamdeck. With a few clicks, you can change brightness, tweak saturation or add a dramatic zoom to your streams with ease. 

Naturally, all this comes at a price, with the Elgato Facecam costing $199.99 or £199.99. But from what we've seen you certainly get what you pay for. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 15 July 2021.
