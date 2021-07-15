Elgato is helping up your streaming game with the Facecam

(Pocket-lint) - Elgato's Facecam is an enthusiast-level webcam built from the ground up for content creators and streamers. A device that promises to raise the bar with superior quality that'll help you boost your production quality.

For a start, it uses a Sony Starvis CMOS image sensor - twice the die size of a usual webcam sensor - that's able to capture a high level of detail to make you look great while you're streaming or recording content. That, combined with an Elgato Prime Lens, promises to offer studio-quality capture with an f/2.4 aperture and 24mm full-frame equivalent focal length.

Other intelligence includes onboard flash memory that allows you to save settings directly to the camera and store your preferences. That's because Facecam is a plug and play camera, but it also works with Camera Hub. A software that's been custom-built by Elgato to enable tweaking of all sorts of things from exposure compensation to white balance, shutter speed, ISO and more. Similar to a proper DSLR camera. And thus giving you a lot of flexibility to adjust the settings to match your environment.

Optics: Elgato Prime Lens (all-glass)

Focus Range: 30 - 120 cm (11.8 - 47.2 in)

Aperture: f/2.4 Focal Length: 24 mm

82-degree field of view

Support resolution: 1080p60, 1080p30, 720p60, 720p30, 540p60, 540p30

The camera also has a fixed focus design, so you're always clear in the picture and can move around in front of the camera with ease. The wide 82-degree field of view means you can capture as much of your streaming space as you want.

This is a 1080p 60 FPS camera that certainly means business. So much so that you'll need a USB 3.0 connection to ensure you're getting the best results out of it. It doesn't have a microphone (who uses a built-in mic anyway?) but what it does have is support for Elgato's Streamdeck. With a few clicks, you can change brightness, tweak saturation or add a dramatic zoom to your streams with ease.

Naturally, all this comes at a price, with the Elgato Facecam costing $199.99 or £199.99. But from what we've seen you certainly get what you pay for.