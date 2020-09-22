(Pocket-lint) - Elgato has revealed an edge-lit ring light that's designed to offer flattering lighting to content creators for talking head videos, streaming and more.

The appropriately named Elgato Ring Light is a magnificent premium, edge-lit LED panel that measures 17-inches in diameter and uses diffused lighting to highlight your facial features with a flattering light.

2,500 lumens max brightness, colour adjustable from 2,900 to 7,000 K

Premium Osram LEDs with no flicker and multi-layer edge diffusion

Stream Deck compatible

As you'd expect from an Elgato product, the Ring Light is multi-capable with some neat, user-friendly features.

It comes with a hefty and convenient desk mount and extendable pole system which means you can easily get it in the right place for your needs. It also sports an adjustable ball head which means you can mount any modern camera at the right angle for your needs and adjust as necessary.

The Elgato Ring Light works with Stream Deck and is controllable directly using Elgato's Command Centre software on your PC or Mac or via a smartphone. Alternatively, you can adjust it with ease with buttons on the light itself - tweaking the brightness and adjusting colour temperature on the fly.

Content creators, lifestyle bloggers and streamers are bound to love this one. The Ring Light is immediately available to buy, along with numerous accessories designed to help you mount it in different ways too. Find out more here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.