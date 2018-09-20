EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018: Find out the nominees here

The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 are rapidly approaching and we're proud to present a long list of nominees that represent the best products of the last 12 months.

There are 18 individual categories, plus a special Fast Award for the product that is as fast as EE's 4G network. We will also find out the overall Product of the Year during our dedicated awards event, which is gleaned from the winners of all of the other categories.

You can see the entire list of products in each category here: awards.pocket-int.com/categories. You can even start the voting off by selecting your own favourites.

We will whittle down the list in the coming weeks to a shorter selection, so you can even wait until then if you like. Either way, you get your say alongside renowned industry judges.

The actual EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards ceremony will be held on the evening of Tuesday 13 November. The splendid Church House in Westminster, London is the venue once again, having provided a memorable location last year.

You can check our official EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards website to find out exactly how you can support your favourite gadgets and games.

And you can even check out last year's winners here. Good luck to everybody this time around.